Citigroup Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $90.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

HOLX stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

