Citigroup Trims RPC (NYSE:RES) Target Price to $8.25

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $8.50 to $8.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RES. StockNews.com cut shares of RPC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of RPC stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.57 million. RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPC will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

RPC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $193,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RPC by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading

