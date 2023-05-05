Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN opened at $14.62 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -365.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,003,776 shares of company stock valued at $217,779,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

