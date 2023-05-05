Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.18 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.12 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average of $149.79. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Clorox by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 423.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

