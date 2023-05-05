Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.67. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 20,602 shares changing hands.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.
Insider Transactions at Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
In other Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 6,400 shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.