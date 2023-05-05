Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.67. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 20,602 shares changing hands.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

In other Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 6,400 shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

