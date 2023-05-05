CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,352,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,138 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $395,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CME Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 886,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,191,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.53. 373,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.48. The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.