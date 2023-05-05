Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Cogent Communications has a payout ratio of 310.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 468.4%.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Trading Down 5.0 %

CCOI stock traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $66.33. 68,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,487. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.15 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,096. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after acquiring an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,772,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.