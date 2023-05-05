Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,165. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 3,363.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $123,820.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $123,820.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,096 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

