Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (CTSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.68. 862,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $77.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $465,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $374,413,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after buying an additional 19,357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $203,107,000 after buying an additional 1,236,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $247,072,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.