Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Cap of $108.84 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $108.84 million and $8.65 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009494 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.