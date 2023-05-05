Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $125.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,810 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

