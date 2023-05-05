Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

COLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 5,437.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,838 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,742,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,217,000 after buying an additional 1,617,132 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $33,148,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $21,769,000.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

