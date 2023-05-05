Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,998 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock worth $4,833,203. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.97. 4,455,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,939,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

