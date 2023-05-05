Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $38.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,203 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

