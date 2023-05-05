CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CommScope Price Performance

CommScope stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 1,201,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. CommScope has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CommScope by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 710,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Articles

