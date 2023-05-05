Comparing BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) & FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FirstGroup and BAE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstGroup 0 0 0 0 N/A BAE Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Dividends

FirstGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Profitability

This table compares FirstGroup and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

FirstGroup has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstGroup and BAE Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstGroup $6.27 billion 0.17 $869.20 million N/A N/A BAE Systems $26.30 billion 1.48 $1.97 billion N/A N/A

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than FirstGroup.

Summary

BAE Systems beats FirstGroup on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America. The Greyhound segment refers to operation of schedules intercity couch transportation services in the United States and Canada. The First Bus segment is the operation of bus in United Kingdom and outside London. The First Rail segment is the operation and management of rail transportation with open access system. The company was founded on March 31, 1995 and is headquartered in Paddington, the United Kingdom.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment comprises the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group’s cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms and Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities, including ship repair and the management of government-owned muni

