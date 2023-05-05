Comparing Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United-Guardian has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of United-Guardian shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of United-Guardian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.06 -$2.62 million ($0.06) -13.33 United-Guardian $12.70 million 3.53 $2.57 million $0.56 17.43

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and United-Guardian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United-Guardian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United-Guardian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nanophase Technologies and United-Guardian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and United-Guardian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -7.03% -36.43% -7.80% United-Guardian 20.24% 25.90% 21.89%

Summary

United-Guardian beats Nanophase Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets. The company was founded by Richard W. Siegel on November 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, IL.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R. Globus in 1942 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

