Compound Price Reaches $40.63 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $40.63 or 0.00137407 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $302.78 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00061617 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038048 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028647 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003351 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,452,478 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,452,478.23939476 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.98253142 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $10,012,609.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

