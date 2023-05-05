Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Hits $900.07 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $900.07 million and approximately $103.90 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,543.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00300638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00533798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00406476 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,788,868,573 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,788,669,094.2458224 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32369142 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $117,992,465.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.