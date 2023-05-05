Conflux (CFX) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $905.02 million and approximately $102.64 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,381.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00300567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00533640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00066411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00405377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003374 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,788,778,007 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,788,669,094.2458224 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32369142 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $117,992,465.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

