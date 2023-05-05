ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $100.37. 5,566,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,843. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have commented on COP. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.