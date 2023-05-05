Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

