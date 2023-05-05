Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.75-$4.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.0 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,440,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

