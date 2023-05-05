CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Up 0.3%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.24. 6,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 6,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

CONX Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CONX by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CONX by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in CONX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,203,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of CONX by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

