CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Trading 0.6% Higher

CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 2,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

CONX Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Get CONX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in CONX by 7,936.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.