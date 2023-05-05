Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.83

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and traded as high as $19.87. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 66,194 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $175.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

In related news, EVP James C. Highfield sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $101,839.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,458.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James C. Highfield sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $101,839.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

