CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CORR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

