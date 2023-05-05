Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $568.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on COST. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $549.52.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of COST opened at $490.34 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.91. The stock has a market cap of $217.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
