Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,513 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $48.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.08%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

