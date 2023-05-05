Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 807,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,714,000 after purchasing an additional 226,846 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 142,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

