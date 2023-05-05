Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $136.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

