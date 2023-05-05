Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average is $144.62.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

