Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 210.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

