Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $144.41 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

