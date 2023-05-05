Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,467 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

