Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

