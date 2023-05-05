Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.55

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 511549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRDO. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,576,025.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,576,025.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,073 shares of company stock worth $1,619,891. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,544,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

