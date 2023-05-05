Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 978 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1,715.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,228,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,096,177 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $390.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

