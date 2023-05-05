Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $167.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

