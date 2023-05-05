Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,804 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $8,884,870 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

NYSE CRM opened at $192.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.77. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.12. The company has a market capitalization of $188.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

