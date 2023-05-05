Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,828,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 640,301 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 40,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 508,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $156.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

