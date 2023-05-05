Crewe Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PXD opened at $206.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

