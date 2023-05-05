Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 650,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,827,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,948,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Fortinet stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

