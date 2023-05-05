Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,544,000.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

