Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

