Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $194.40 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day moving average of $209.18. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

