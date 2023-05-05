Critical Survey: First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) vs. Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. First Financial pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial and Peoples Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $230.02 million 1.73 $71.11 million $5.47 6.02 Peoples Bancorp $348.39 million 2.05 $101.29 million $3.71 6.75

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Financial has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Financial and Peoples Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Peoples Bancorp 0 6 1 0 2.14

First Financial presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.84%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.71, suggesting a potential upside of 26.71%. Given First Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Financial is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 27.49% 14.43% 1.32% Peoples Bancorp 27.87% 13.93% 1.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats First Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

