Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cryoport updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cryoport Price Performance

CYRX traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.32. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,599 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $54,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,841.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,726.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,599 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $54,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,001,841.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $234,134. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $6,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,261 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,742 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 21.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,207,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,152,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading

