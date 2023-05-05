Crypto Snack (SNACK) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and $258,880.13 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

