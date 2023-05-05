CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTO. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.
Shares of CTO stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
